Amy Huberman has fans in stitches with gaffe on Johnny Sexton's retirement post

Amy Huberman has left fans in stitches after making a major spelling mistake on Johnny Sexton's retirement post.

While Amy had the best intentions, she unintentionally posted the wrong word underneath his post, giving her message an entirely different meaning. Reiterating that she meant to say "congratulations," Amy quickly replied: "oh LOL!! I mean, I don’t even, CONGRATULATIONS."

Johnny saw the funny side to the situation, replying: "I was having contractions trying to write this post." In a statement, Johnny wrote: "Retirement is never an easy next step for any professional athlete. It is especially hard after the rollercoaster of emotions from the last few weeks in France. headtopics.com

"The best group I have been lucky enough to be a part of……on and off the pitch. Leaving these players and these coaches is what is making retirement so tough. "To all the teachers, coaches, support staff and all those who encouraged and supported my career starting out in Bective, St. Mary’s College, club and school, for over 30 years, thank you for everything.

