Amy Huberman and Brian O'Driscoll dress to the nines for rugby gala

“Thank you to the #worldrugbyawards for a beautiful ceremony last night, not the final we had all hoped but the Irish definitely represented in the awards categories. And congratulations to the RWC winners!” Amy wrote.

“The Opera Garnier building is so Parisienne chic stunners*, but I was slightly disappointed Brian didn’t present his award category in full mezzo-soprano, but what are you gonna do. “Couldn’t believe there wasn’t any special merit awards for ‘best tackling’… of steps in impossibly high heels. But again what are you gonna do. (Bodface couldn’t even look.)”She concluded by joking: “*Ceiling could have done with a lick of paint though TBH.”Ireland had the joint-highest number of players in the all-star team alongside France.

Five made the 2023 dream team, these included Leinster’s Dan Sheehan, Tadgh Furlong, Caelan Doris and Garry Ringrose, as well as Connacht legend Bundee Aki.Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was acknowledged for his achievements throughout the year, which saw him guide the team to a Grand Slam at the Six Nations back in March.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RSVPMAGAZINE: Brian Dowling on parental rights: 'Arthur could take my daughter away from me'Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian recently released their book Modern Love, detailing their life together as well as their journey to have their daughter Blake

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian go all-out with family Halloween costumesThe radio presenter and Dancing With the Stars judge have won with their Halloween costumes as they donned matching family outfits alongside their daughter and Brian’s sister Aoife

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

VIP MAGAZINE: Brian and Arthur address trolling over baby Blake'People always come for us,' Brian and Arthur confessed as they addressed the trolling they faced over baby Blake.

Source: VIP Magazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Deegan may skip Kilkenny's New York trip as O'Loughlins gear up for LeinsterDeegan said that he would speak to his club manager Brian Hogan about the matter and joked that O’Loughlins chairman Eddie Buckley “might open the cheque book and cancel the flights”.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: RTE star declared 'winner' of Halloween as Irish stars dress up in spooky styleFrom Hocus Pocus to childhood favourite TV characters, RTE’s James Patrice and Big Brother legend Brian Dowling led the best dressed this year.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Sienna Miller’s H&M dress is only €35 and yes please and thank youSienna Miller's H&M dress is only €35 and yes please and thank you

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕