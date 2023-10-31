Amy Huberman and Brian O'Driscoll dress to the nines for rugby gala

“Thank you to the #worldrugbyawards for a beautiful ceremony last night, not the final we had all hoped but the Irish definitely represented in the awards categories. And congratulations to the RWC winners!” Amy wrote.
“The Opera Garnier building is so Parisienne chic stunners*, but I was slightly disappointed Brian didn’t present his award category in full mezzo-soprano, but what are you gonna do. “Couldn’t believe there wasn’t any special merit awards for ‘best tackling’… of steps in impossibly high heels. But again what are you gonna do. (Bodface couldn’t even look.)”She concluded by joking: “*Ceiling could have done with a lick of paint though TBH.”Ireland had the joint-highest number of players in the all-star team alongside France.
Five made the 2023 dream team, these included Leinster’s Dan Sheehan, Tadgh Furlong, Caelan Doris and Garry Ringrose, as well as Connacht legend Bundee Aki.Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was acknowledged for his achievements throughout the year, which saw him guide the team to a Grand Slam at the Six Nations back in March.
Ireland Headlines
