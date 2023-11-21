Amnesty International Urges Irish Government to Challenge UK's Troubles Law

Amnesty International calls on the Irish Government to pursue an interstate case against the UK government's law ending Troubles-related prosecutions. Victims' families are challenging the legislation, which offers amnesty to perpetrators of crimes during the North's conflict. Inquests into Troubles-related deaths will also cease under the new law.





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Irish Times view on increasing international financial risks: planning for uncertaintyThe conflict in Gaza and the associated regional risks are adding significantly to an already volatile economic outlook

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

The Irish Times view on international tax reform: change comes very, very slowlyA lot of the money moved through Ireland and taxed here is not related to activity in the Irish economy

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Women in Sport: Former professional rugby player and Irish international Sene NaoupuHere, we chat with Sene Naoupu about everything from her earliest sporting memory to her proudest achievements and aspirations…

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Cork Jazz Festival in pictures: City hosts variety of international and Irish music talentCelebrating its 45th year, artists performed for an estimated 100,000 visitors

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Cork International Film Festival Begins with Irish Premiere of Poor ThingsThe Cork International Film Festival officially kicked off its wide-ranging and ambitious programme on Thursday night with the sold-out Irish premiere of Yorgos Lanthimos' award-winning Poor Things at the Cork Opera House.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

The Bear Season 3 Is Coming: Here's EYNTKSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »