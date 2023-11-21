Amnesty International Urges Irish Government to Challenge UK's Troubles Law

Amnesty International calls on the Irish Government to pursue an interstate case against the UK government's law ending Troubles-related prosecutions. Victims' families are challenging the legislation, which offers amnesty to perpetrators of crimes during the North's conflict. Inquests into Troubles-related deaths will also cease under the new law.
