American Apparel Look to Recruit ‘Real Models’ Not ‘Instagram Hoes’ For Campaign

American Apparel are in trouble (again) after a leaked casting call for the retailer told agencies the brand wanted ‘real models’ and not ‘Instagram hoes’ for their upcoming campaigns.

In an email that has been leaked for a casting call by an LA based modelling agency, the retailer asked for ‘regular people’ for its upcoming campaigns, slamming alternative models as “Instagram hoes or thots”.

The image was shared by Animal New York, after they were forwarded the email sent from an employee within the LA-based modelling agency.“… assumed full responsibility for the email contents. The casting email and its contents were intended for a handful of models that would be attending the casting. headtopics.com

“As with all internal company emails, it contained information that may be confidential and protected by the attorney-client and may constitute non-public information. It was intended to be conveyed only to the designated recipients in that email. Any use, dissemination, distribution, or reproduction of the message by unintended recipients is not authorized and may be unlawful.”

The retailer has been slammed in recent weeks for a series of controversies, including having ads banned for sexualising school children

