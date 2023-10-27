Ambulance Service Declare “Major Incident” as 40 Young People Fall Ill at Belfast Odyssey Arena

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service last night declared a “major incident” in Belfast, after around 40 young people who were attending a concert became ill.RTÉ reports that nine people were taken to hospital, though it’s said that none of them are in a serious condition.

"It is our understanding that a number of patrons arriving to attend a concert by Dutch DJ act Hardwell have required medical attention, having already been intoxicated on their arrival at the complex"

