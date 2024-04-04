Amazon Web Services Cuts Hundreds of Jobs

Amazon Web Services has announced that it has cut several hundred sales, marketing, and tech roles, following a series of job cuts by its parent company, Amazon.com. The affected staff include employees from AWS' sales, marketing, global services division, and the physical stores technology team. The company stated that it needs to streamline certain areas of the organization. This comes as Amazon has been laying off staff in various divisions, including Prime Video, healthcare, and Alexa.
The tech industry has seen significant job cuts in recent years, with over 57,000 workers laid off across 229 firms in 2024 so far
