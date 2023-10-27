'Amazing for me, painful for everyone else' - James Blunt on his new album

"Last year I put out my greatest hits, which is bizarre for a guy who's only had one hit"The 'You're Beautiful' singer has been in the industry for around 20 years, receiving over five Grammy nominations for his work."I've got a couple of dance tracks in there, kind of more dancey ones."I think maybe it was just rubbing off, he was rubbing off on me.
"It was a kind of release; and so know that none of the songs on this album are going to go my greatest hits - that exists, that's been flogged already.""These are all just bonus tracks in my life, and with that it means I don't have to really think about the record label or the audience or anything else," he said."That's why it's called 'Who We Used To Be', really, a kind of nostalgic feel of where it started for me.
"These songs are celebrations of where I am in my family life, the lows along the journey of life itself, and diverse and very honest.""It was weird when I put out 'You're Beautiful' and people go, 'Oh, you're such a romantic, delicate soul'."You're Beautiful, at the end of the day, that's a guy who's high as a kite stalking someone else's girlfriend on the Underground and probably should have been locked up. headtopics.com
