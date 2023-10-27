Always remove female symbol from their pad packaging to be more inclusive

The menstrual product giant that manufactures pads, pantyliners, and wipes has said that they are planning to remove the symbol as a nod to the transgender and non-binary community, who also get periods.

Members of the community had contacted Always to ask that the symbol – which the majority of people had never even noticed before – be removed, as it suggests that only women get periods. Although the symbol may mean very little to people who do identify as women, it could be a source of discomfort for a trans or non-binary person who might already feel gender dysphoric by having a period.

“For over 35 years Always has championed girls and women, and we will continue to do so,” company Procter & Gamble said in a statement. “We’re also committed to diversity & inclusion and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all of our consumers. headtopics.com

“We routinely assess our products, packaging, & designs, taking into account consumer feedback, to ensure we are meeting the needs of everyone who uses our products.” The move has been praised by many who are applauding the brand’s decision to remove the symbol, while also recognising that it not being there doesn’t really affect women in any way.

Some, however, have chosen to instead boycott Always, refusing to buy their products because they no longer conform to the idea that only women get periods.“We’ve read the Daily Mail article about it and we’re quite frankly worried for the women whose sense of self is so fragile that the removal of a symbol from a packet of sanitary towels makes them feel ‘erased.'” headtopics.com

“They are menstrual or period products, not feminine products,” said doctor and journalist Jennifer Gunter.Kate MiddletonIrish doctor reveals simple everyday way to slow the ageing processRegulations lifted on water births in Ireland following long-term suspension

