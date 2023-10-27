Almost half of adults own a smart speaker, finds radio industry report

Almost half of adults own a smart speaker following a “relatively rapid” period of growth, according to a report published by radio industry body Radiocentre Ireland.
Younger people are more likely to own a smart speaker, with 59 per cent of those aged 15 to 24 and 53 per cent of 25-44s possessing one. But the most significant growth since 2021 has been among 45-64s, with 46 per cent of this age group now owning a smart speaker.
The audio diet of 15-24s is noticeably different, however, with live radio accounting for 45 per cent of their total listening, music streaming taking a 29 per cent share and YouTube Music and podcasts on 13 per cent and 3 per cent respectively.
In a separate update, Radiocentre Ireland said advertising revenues in the Irish radio industry rose 2 per cent to €113 million in the first nine months of 2023. The digital audio figure relates to the digital revenue earned by radio operators in the Irish market and does not include revenue from global players such as Spotify or Acast.