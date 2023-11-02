Almost 200,000 people classed as disadvantaged

Regarded as Ireland’s primary social gradient tool, the index is used by Government departments as well as voluntary and non-governmental organisations to target resources at communities most in need. Using data from Census 2022, Pobal assessed educational attainment, employment status and numbers living in individual households in almost 19,000 areas nationwide to highlight areas of affluence and disadvantage.

The figures show that employment and population growth have returned to 2006 levels, which led to improvements in a majority of communities.A disproportionate number of disadvantaged communities are evident in parts of Dublin city centre, the north and west suburbs of Dublin, the outskirts of Cork, Waterford and Limerick, and in a small number of rural towns.

These areas have higher rates of lone parents, significantly higher levels of unemployment and lower levels of education. Relative affluence continues to be seen in south Dublin and in the commuter belts surrounding the capital, as well as in Cork and Galway.

The data also shows that new housing developments outside cities are leading to new areas of affluence being recorded outside of traditional suburban areas. Pobal Chief Executive Anna Shakespeare said:"The 2022 Pobal HP Deprivation Index has highlighted an overall improvement for the majority of communities in Ireland."The distribution of disadvantage across the country has remained largely similar to previous years, which highlights that this a long term and entrenched phenomenon".

