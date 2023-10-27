Allen throws for two touchdowns, runs for another as NFL Bills beat Bucs

JOSH ALLEN THREW for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Buffalo Bills over Tampa Bay 24-18 in an NFL game on Thursday.

Allen completed 31-of-40 passes for 324 yards and ran seven times for 41 yards as the Bills improved to 5-3 while the Buccaneers fell to 3-4. Advertisement After throwing an interception that set up a tying touchdown for Tampa Bay in the second quarter, Allen answered by driving the Bills 75 yards in nine plays, restoring their lead on a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid to put Buffalo ahead 17-10 at halftime.

Allen threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis in the third quarter as Buffalo stretched the lead to 24-10. The Bucs rallied, marching 92 yards in 17 plays ending on Baker Mayfield’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans and a Mayfield 2-point conversion pass to Cade Otton to lift Tampa Bay within the final margin. headtopics.com

Buffalo took a 3-0 lead on a 37-yard Tyler Bass field goal in the first quarter and Allen followed with a 13-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter as the Bills jumped ahead 10-0. Chas McLaughlin kicked a 57-yard field goal to put the Bucs on the scoreboard and William Gholston intercepted an Allen pass at the Buffalo 23-yard line to set up Mayfield’s 3-yard touchdown toss to Chris Godwin as Tampa Bay pulled level 10-10.

Read more:

The42_ie »

Lily Allen celebrates two years of sobrietyYesterday, singer-songwriter Lily Allen celebrated two years without alcohol or drugs. On Twitter, she said giving them up was the 'best thing' she's done. Read more ⮕

Heating expert explains cheap and easy radiator hacks to cut bills by 25%It won't be long before wintry weather sets in, and many of us have already started turning on the heating - here are some good ways you can reduce to cost of bills Read more ⮕

Lily Allen had some harsh things to say about Honey GThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

has tipping culture changed due to touch screen tapping ?“In a world of card payments, the days of dropping coins into a tip jar are gone. On-screen digital options can sometimes increase gratuities, but at what ... Read more ⮕

New US House speaker Mike Johnson played leading role in bid to overturn 2020 electionAnalysis: Louisiana congressman joined legal fight to throw out results in four battleground states won by Joe Biden Read more ⮕

Tree up yet? Now you can throw some Friends themed baubles on itDivine. Read more ⮕