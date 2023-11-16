Alleged Kinahan cartel target warned to file affidavits in CAB case

An alleged top tier target for the Kinahan cartel has been given a final warning to file affidavits as he fights his Criminal Assets Bureau case - with a judge cautioning ‘They have to be done.’ Alleged Hutch gang lieutenant James ‘Mago’ Gately and his partner Charlene Lam are ‘hotly contesting’ the CAB’s application to seize their assets - including their family home - which the bureau claim were acquired with the proceeds of crime.

The bureau also claim they undertook renovation works and an extension at the home at an estimated €425k which the CAB allege the proceeds of crime was used for. READ MORE:Kinahan cartel weapons caretaker and ex agree to allow for sale of €340k home where proceeds of crime was used for deposit The legal battle against Gately - who was described in an affidavit filed to the court by a senior investigator that he is “a senior figure in the criminal underworld” - is also over two cars and a €4,400 ladies Rolex watch which the CAB allege were paid for with the proceeds of crim

