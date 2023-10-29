HEAD TOPICS

All-Ireland champions Ballyhale dethroned as O'Loughlin Gaels reign supreme in Kilkenny

 / Source: The42_ie

Ballyhale Shamrocks’ six-in-a-row county bid came to an end at Nowlan Park.

Source

The42_ie

O’Loughlin Gaels 0-20 Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-19 O’LOUGHLIN GAELS HAVE dethroned Ballyhale Shamrocks as Kilkenny, Leinster and All-Ireland senior hurling club champions.

Paddy Deegan was the match-winning hero for O’Loughlin Gaels as they clinched a one-point win in this afternoon’s county final at Nowlan Park. Deegan ended Ballyhale’s six-in-a-row county bid, and the result means there will be new Leinster champions for first time since 2017.

Ireland Headlines

Read more:The42_ie »

12 County Finals down for decision this weekendBallyhale, St. Thomas, Glen, Nemo and Errigal Ciaran look to win again Read more ⮕

'There’s no belief that they are invincible' - Trying to take down Ballyhale's starsOn track for six Kilkenny titles in a row, Ballyhale Shamrocks have shown their vulnerability this season. Read more ⮕

GAA club previews: Last busy weekend for county finals sees big matches in both codesAll-Ireland champions Ballyhale chase a sixth successive title in Kilkenny while a third successive Tipp final goes to a replay Read more ⮕

Chef Mark Moriarty on cooking for Ireland’s frontline workers and ‘Cook-in’ from home“You can see it already, people are reconnecting with cooking again' - Cook-in with Mark Moriarty begins May 6 on RTÉ One. Read more ⮕

The Best Granny In Ireland: ‘Supernan’ Delivers Daughter-In-Law’s Baby After Surprise LabourThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

How speed camera vans in Ireland work and why there is a person in themThere is always a person inside the speed camera van Read more ⮕