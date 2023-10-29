All-Ireland champions Ballyhale dethroned as O'Loughlin Gaels reign supreme in Kilkenny

O’Loughlin Gaels 0-20 Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-19 O’LOUGHLIN GAELS HAVE dethroned Ballyhale Shamrocks as Kilkenny, Leinster and All-Ireland senior hurling club champions.

Paddy Deegan was the match-winning hero for O’Loughlin Gaels as they clinched a one-point win in this afternoon’s county final at Nowlan Park. Deegan ended Ballyhale’s six-in-a-row county bid, and the result means there will be new Leinster champions for first time since 2017.

12 County Finals down for decision this weekendBallyhale, St. Thomas, Glen, Nemo and Errigal Ciaran look to win again Read more ⮕

'There’s no belief that they are invincible' - Trying to take down Ballyhale's starsOn track for six Kilkenny titles in a row, Ballyhale Shamrocks have shown their vulnerability this season. Read more ⮕

GAA club previews: Last busy weekend for county finals sees big matches in both codesAll-Ireland champions Ballyhale chase a sixth successive title in Kilkenny while a third successive Tipp final goes to a replay Read more ⮕

Chef Mark Moriarty on cooking for Ireland’s frontline workers and ‘Cook-in’ from home“You can see it already, people are reconnecting with cooking again' - Cook-in with Mark Moriarty begins May 6 on RTÉ One. Read more ⮕

The Best Granny In Ireland: ‘Supernan’ Delivers Daughter-In-Law’s Baby After Surprise LabourThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

How speed camera vans in Ireland work and why there is a person in themThere is always a person inside the speed camera van Read more ⮕