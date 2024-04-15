All Blacks Star Jordie Barrett to Join Leinster for Seven Months

Barrett, 27, is taking a sabbatical from his club Hurricanes from December to the end of next season.READ MORE: Leinster v Northampton ticket prices released for Champions Cup semi-final at Croke Park

Barrett is the younger brother of fellow All Blacks Beauden and Scott. He made his Test debut against Samoa in 2017 - in the same year that he made his Hurricanes debut. "It’s going to be a great place for me to develop as a rugby player in a different environment where I’ll learn so many different things," Barrett told Leinster's official website.

Meanwhile, Cullen reacted: "We’re delighted that Jordie has agreed to join us after New Zealand’s tour in early December, especially as he has chosen Leinster ahead of a number of other very attractive options. “I’m sure all our supporters will be really excited to welcome one of the best players in the world and see up close what he brings to the team.As he said, Barrett's family has strong Irish connections - in 2000, his parents Kevin and Robyn and their children spent 15 months in Oldcastle, with the kids attending the St. Fiach’s National School in Ballinacree.

Jordie Barrett All Blacks Leinster Hurricanes Rugby Sabbatical

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

French media hail Jamison Gibson-Park ‘the new boss of Leinster, a worthy successor to Sexton’The Offload: Jacques Nienaber’s influence seen as crucial in ending La Rochelle’s European reign

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

'We needed a police escort to get to the ground, it was like a World Cup final'Leinster academy coach Kieran Hallett had a stint in Super Rugby last year.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Croke Park to host first rugby match in 14 years if Leinster beat La RochelleLeinster’s usual Champions Cup knockout home venue, the Aviva Stadium, is unavailable due to hosting the Europa League final

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Blackrock beat St Michael's to claim 71st Leinster Schools Senior CupNiall Smyth, Michael Walsh and Mark Walsh scored Blackrock’s tries at the RDS.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Blackrock win 71st Leinster Schools Senior Cup in emphatic fashionDublin school got their marquee players flowing as they were too strong for St Michael’s College

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Leinster star facing race against time to make Champions Cup knock-out tieA 'freak accident' on Six Nations duty has forced James Ryan to have a procedure ahead of the April last 16 clash with Leicester Tigers

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »