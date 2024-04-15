All Blacks Star Jordie Barrett to Join Leinster for Seven Months

Barrett, 27, is taking a sabbatical from his club Hurricanes from December to the end of next season.READ MORE: Leinster v Northampton ticket prices released for Champions Cup semi-final at Croke Park
Barrett is the younger brother of fellow All Blacks Beauden and Scott. He made his Test debut against Samoa in 2017 - in the same year that he made his Hurricanes debut. "It’s going to be a great place for me to develop as a rugby player in a different environment where I’ll learn so many different things," Barrett told Leinster's official website.
Meanwhile, Cullen reacted: "We’re delighted that Jordie has agreed to join us after New Zealand’s tour in early December, especially as he has chosen Leinster ahead of a number of other very attractive options. “I’m sure all our supporters will be really excited to welcome one of the best players in the world and see up close what he brings to the team.As he said, Barrett's family has strong Irish connections - in 2000, his parents Kevin and Robyn and their children spent 15 months in Oldcastle, with the kids attending the St. Fiach’s National School in Ballinacree.
Jordie Barrett All Blacks Leinster Hurricanes Rugby Sabbatical
Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »
Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »