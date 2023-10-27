All Blacks: Disappointing defeats fuelled desire to 'set record straight'

New Zealand wing Will Jordan and flyhalf Richie Mo'unga said the team is now reaping"the rewards of a major drive to turn around". Video: ReutersNew Zealand wing Will Jordan and flyhalf Richie Mo'unga said the team is now reaping "the rewards of a major drive to turn around". Video: ReutersFrank McNally travels to the Wicklow mountains in a search for the starting point of the river Liffey, located in a boggy area between two mountains.

Aghast at Hamas' killing spree and the slow response by the military, Israelis are now arming themselves in record numbers - with government support.Ciaran Behan of Unearthed Tours brings visitors on the ‘Dark Dublin Guided Walking Tour’, regalling them with gruesome stories of the city's dark history.The Taoiseach has said that he is "not obsessed" with regard to the language used in any EU call for the cessation of violence in Gaza.

Read more:

IrishTimesSport »