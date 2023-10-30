All adults recommended to take Vitamin D supplement to increase protection from Covid-19

A new report said Vitamin D is not a cure for Covid-19 but evidence suggests it can prevent more severe symptoms.

It comes as evidence was presented to the committee regarding links between Vitamin D deficiency and more severe symptoms of Covid-19. It is based on evidence provided to the committee by experts from Trinity College Dublin, St. James’s Hospital and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

It found that Vitamin D deficiency is common across all age groups in Ireland, from 47% of 19-39-year olds to 64% of over 80s. A public health policy to increase knowledge and encourage increased intake of Vitamin D through supplementation should be developed in time for consideration for Budget 2022. headtopics.com

