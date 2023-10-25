Ali Krieger leads NJ/NY Gotham FC to NWSL Championship title

Emma Duffy ALI KRIEGER VERSUS Megan Rapinoe dominated the build-up. Which US great would bow out as an NWSL champion? In the end, it was Krieger. The 39-year-old captained NJ/NY Gotham FC to a first-ever championship success on Saturday night, courtesy of a 2-1 win over OL Reign in San Diego. While Krieger’s night — and career — ended in glory, Rapinoe watched hopelessly from the sideline after hers was cut gut-wrenchingly short.

Just three minutes in, she went down with a suspected Achilles injury. Silence fell on the Snapdragon Stadium and the 38-year-old limped off shortly afterwards, emotion etched across her face as Krieger embraced her en route to the line. Rapinoe now retires without an NWSL title, the fairytale ending instead going to her former US team-mate and fellow two-time World Cup winner. And partner, former WNBA star Sue Bird, who is a co-owner of Gotham FC. Alamy Stock Photo Ali Krieger lifts the NWSL Championship title. Alamy Stock Photo But this was much more than Krieger v Rapino

