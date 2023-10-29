Alexis Bledel’s Gilmore Girls co-star just let slip that she became a mom

Alexis Bledel has welcomed her first child into the world but as much as she wanted to keep it secret one of her co-stars just told the world.

Alexis and husband Vincent Kartheiser have always been very private about their relationship, having tied the knot in 2014 in a very private ceremony and now it turns out they are better at keeping secrets than we thought.

Alexis gave birth to her first child, a boy, last Autumn and nobody knew about it. Nobody did until her co-star Scott Patterson let it slip that is.reboot he spoke about what she was like at 16 when the show started and how it compares to her now and he mentioned about her being a ‘proud new mother’.“It was great to see her. She’s really blossomed as a woman and now she’s a proud new mother and married and happy. headtopics.com

“She hasn’t changed at all. She looks the same. We’re comparing notes because my son is about a year and a half older than her young son. I’m showing her photos and videos and what to expect. We’re just really enjoying each other’s company.”

It was bound to come out at some stage though but poor old Scott will probably be in the dog house for this.

