– Alex Reid Posts Snap Of His New Leading Lady On Twitter

To say he’s been unlucky in love the last couple of years is a bit of an understatement, but it seems that Alex Reid has finally found happiness.

The proud dad-of-one took to Twitter today to show off his baby daughter Dolly, calling the tiny tot “my girlfriend” and “a very special person”. The snap shows a sleeping Dolly, dressed for the ocassion in a cute rose print babygrow and also took the opportunity to give thanks to his friends and family. HappyValentinesDay! May not have any romance in my life,but i got love of friends,family & a very special person!”

Cage-fighter Reid infamously split with Dolly’s mum, Chantelle Houghton while she was eight-months pregnant. The reality TV star reportedly called off their engagement after Chantelle admitted that she couldn’t cope with Alex’s alter ego Roxanne. headtopics.com

His ex-wife Katie Price has also spoken out about Alex’s penchant for ladies clothing and cited his fetish as one of the resons for their split. Beauty Trend

