Alex Nankivell making an impact at Munster

JUST 10 GAMES into his Munster career, Alex Nankivell is already a fan favourite. The 27-year-old Kiwi centre has settled in well after joining last summer and though Nankivell feels there is still plenty more to come from him, he has won supporters over with his combative qualities. In a position where Munster have struggled to develop homegrown products, Nankivell is a very Munster-esque player in terms of that confrontational attitude.

At 6ft 2ins and around 100kg, he is not a gigantic man in the world of professional rugby but he is powerful and while the slick offloading we saw from him regularly for the Chiefs and Tasman in New Zealand has yet to come to the fore, he has been a focal point for Munster on both sides of the ball so far this season. His belligerent work-rate in Toulon last weekend only furthered his popularity with the Munster faithful, with moments like the one below typifying Nankivell’s performanc





