Alex Ferguson Impressed by Aston Villa's Performance

Alex Ferguson could see from the opening day of the season that something special was brewing at Aston Villa .

Despite losing heavily at St James' Park, Ferguson picked Aston Villa as the team he was most impressed with and suggested that the Villains could be in store for an excellent season.“To be honest with you, I watched Aston Villa and I can’t believe the scoreline. Honestly Aston Villa played fantastic football and just lost to bad goals," he told NBC Sports at the time.

Unai Emery's side have certainly proven Ferguson right and they have been the surprise package in the Premier League this season, firmly competition in the title race up until Christmas before dropping back and now look certain for a top-five finish.

Alex Ferguson Aston Villa Performance Defeat Newcastle Season Football

