ALDI will cut prices as conditions improve

In the 12 months to December 2022, ALDI’s turnover in Ireland grew by a further 1.1% to €2.032 billion, up €24 million on 2021. The retailer said people are shopping around more regularly, but buying less, with more consumers choosing to purchase own-label brands rather than eliminating the product entirely from their shop. It said that there has been a 7% swing in favour of its own label products during 2022; over 95% of its range

"2022 was the year that solidified the changing nature of how we shop. Households, gripped by higher living costs, now buy more own label and smaller pack sizes, shop more often but buy less, and with an even greater emphasis on value. In this climate, ALDI’s 'we won’t be beaten on price’ commitment continued to resonate, reflected in our rising sales and customer numbers in 2022.

"We knew it was an approach that would impact our profitability, but over the medium-term, it will continue to prove the right one."

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Aldi’s Irish sales edge higher but profits halve amid bid to contain price risesRetailer says price shielding strategy is ‘the right one’ in the medium term despite impact on profitability

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Inflation stamps down Aldi profits despite record sales in 2022Discount retailer saw profits tumble by 56 per cent while profits topped €2 billion

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Heinken axes Island Edge stout, Aldi’s profits dip, and thousands ‘illegally’ paid less than minimum wageThe best news, analysis and comment from The Irish Times business desk

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: This week's deals include 25% off winter boots, deals on wine & moreWe have compiled some of this week's best deals and sales from Aldi, Tesco, Amazon and more - snap them up soon before they expire and save yourself some money

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

RTEBUSINESS: Next raises full year profit outlook againClothing retailer Next has today raised its full-year profit outlook for the fourth time in six months as it reported better-than-expected sales in a third quarter heavily impacted by variable weather.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more ⮕

RTEBUSINESS: Gas and electricity price drops take effect for someGas and electricity price decreases will take effect for around two million households over the coming days.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more ⮕