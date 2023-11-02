Aldi’s Irish sales edge higher but profits halve amid bid to contain price rises

Although sales rose 1.1 per cent to €2.03 billion, up €24 million on 2021, Aldi’s pre-tax and operating profits both plunged 56 per cent as the retailer avoided passing on much of the impact of higher costs across its business. It said the profit reduction reflected its “ongoing focus on balancing the considerations of colleagues, customers, over 330 Irish suppliers and the company”.

Aldi said independent analysis had identified “notable changes” in consumer purchasing trends as shoppers sought to manage the challenges presented by inflation. Consumers shop around more regularly, but buy less, with more choosing to purchase own-label brands rather than eliminating the product entirely from their shop.

“Households, gripped by higher living costs, now buy more own-label and smaller pack sizes, shop more often but buy less, and with an even greater emphasis on value,” said Niall O’Connor, Aldi Ireland’s group managing director.

Mr O’Connor said the signs on cooling inflation were “encouraging” and that the retailer would “continue to monitor” prices ahead of the Christmas season. “Earlier this year we cut prices on family staples like bread, milk and butter. As schools returned in September we cut prices further on a range of products. We will continue to monitor the backdrop and respond proactively as we enter what is typically a very busy Christmas shopping period for consumers.

