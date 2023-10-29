Aldi announce date for arrival of affordable summer beauty essentials

From June 22nd, customers will be able to get their hands on the Lacura range which is often coined as having some of the best dupes for high-end makeup and skincare.

Among the products arriving on shelves will be the Lacura Radiant Concealer €4.99 which promises to perfect your skin tone and blur out blemishes. Get a healthy, sun-kissed glow with the Lacura Blush/Lacura Bronzer from just €5.99, and ensure your application is flawless everytime with the Lacura Makeup Brush set for €5.99, which contains four brushes and a beauty blender.

This dual-end product includes mascara and a lash growth serum, designed to promote fuller, longer lashes. If you love perfume, then you should check out Aldi’s range of Lacura Ladies’ Perfume for just €6.99. They will be available in three fabulous scents: Empress, Devotion or Perfect Pink. headtopics.com

Cleanse and tone without stripping your skin with the gentle Simple Cleansing Lotion for €3.89 and Simple Facial Toner for €3.89.

