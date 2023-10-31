Albania v Ireland in Women's Nations League LIVE coverage, team news, TV and streaming information

Those three victories have provided welcome relief from the turmoil and fallout following the untidy departure of previous boss Vera Pauw in late August. This evening’s match takes place at the Loro Borici Stadium in Shkoder, Albania and kicks-off at 5:00pm. It is available to watch on RTE2 and stream on the RTE Player. However you can follow all the action here on our live blog.Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Albania v Ireland in the inaugural Women’s Nations League.
Those three wins have hoisted them to the top of League 1 Group B with a five point gap between themselves and Hungary in second. Victory tonight would further cement their place at the summit. Rebecca Loos has embraced a quiet life in Norway as a yoga teacher after hitting the headlines in 2004 for alleging she had an affair with David Beckham while working as his assistant in MadridThe St Finbarr’s man had only just come out of minor ranks in 1973 when Cork won their first All-Ireland football title in 28 years, beating Galway in the final.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕