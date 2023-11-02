Alan Mannus: Stephen Bradley is 'by far the best' manager I have played under

“I’ve had good managers. For me, Stephen is by far the best. I’ve learnt more off him than any manager. “The way he manages players, that’s probably a side of him people don’t see. They see performances, selections, tactics, things like that but there is also the man management, player management side. He’s been amazing at that.

“His knowledge of the game, how we train, how we approach different teams, how he gets us ready against certain threats in other teams, how we can exploit their weaknesses. “I’ve learnt so much off him the way he does that. I’ve no doubt he’ll go on and manage at a really high level.

“For him to be doing that at his age…I’m older than him. Some of the players are similar age to him. That must be challenging. “Some managers like to have that intimidation side to them. He doesn’t. He has the balance right where he can be serious when he needs to have people listen to him, they won’t talk back to him or whatever.

“He also has that side where he can connect with the players on a personal level, which is a big thing.” Mannus added: “I feel he can go on. If he stays here, he’ll be successful. If a chance comes up and he takes it, he’ll be successful wherever he goes.

“I played in Scotland and I feel he’d do an amazing job for any club there. At international level, I think he would be brilliant at that. He’s a very good manager, a very good person.”

