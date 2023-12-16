Air Macau chooses Datalex to enhance customer experience

Corkery is set to finish up in Datalex in a few weeks’ time, having officially handed over the CEO reins to his successor, Jonathan Rockett, early last month. This week saw the special administrative region’s flag carrier, Air Macau, choose Datalex to provide a solution to make it easier and faster for customers to find and book seats.
Macau, the Sin City of the East, is on track to be the world’s fastest-growing economy both this year and next as gamblers and tourists flock back to the semi-autonomous Chinese territory after it followed Beijing in dropping its zero-Covid policies 12 months ago. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees the former Portuguese colony’s gross domestic product (GDP) soaring by 123 per cent to almost $49 billion (€44.9 billion) over the course of 24 months to the end of 2024 (though that will still leave the economy off its $55 billion pre-pandemic peak
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Israeli Air Strikes Kill Dozens in South GazaIsraeli air strikes on residential blocks in south Gaza have killed at least 32 Palestinians today, medics said, after Israel again warned civilians to relocate as it turns to attacking Hamas in the enclave's south after subduing the north.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Israeli air strikes kill dozens in Gaza as UN calls for ceasefireIsraeli air strikes on residential areas in south Gaza have killed at least 47 Palestinians, medics said, after Israel again warned civilians to relocate as it girds for an onslaught against Hamas in the enclave's south after subduing the north.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »