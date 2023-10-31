Aidan O'Shea lifts lid on engagement to Kristin and shares their wedding plans

However, the planning process has been made complicated by the busy GAA calendar, which dominates the first half of the year.Aidan told RSVP Live: "There was a bit of planning involved and it has been in the works for a couple of months.
"We had some great celebrations with our friends and family for a few weeks. I think we’re still in celebratory mode." He said: "We want to get married over the next 12 months, so we are working through that at the moment and trying to figure out a date. It is a process, everyone will tell you that."Mayo GAA star Aidan O'Shea enjoys romantic stay with girlfriend Kristin but fans notice detailThe GAA star explained: "No, it probably won’t be Mayo. Kristin is from Kerry and my family are from Kerry, so we will be looking to get married there.
He said: "You usually don't have too much downtime until you're back in for the intercounty season again.
