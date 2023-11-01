AIB lifts 2023 guidance for third time this year

The bank, which had a 32% share of the Irish mortgage market at the end of September, now expects NII of more than €3.75 billion this year, raising a July forecast of €3.6 billion and an initial estimate of €3 billion in March.

Analysts at Davy Stockbrokers said the consensus forecast for 2024 net interest income of €3.6 billion appears on the conservative side, based today's trading update.Irish bank have benefited from higher interest rates and the decisions by Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland to shut their Irish businesses and sell their loan books to the banks that continue to serve the market.

AIB reported new lending of €8.5 billion in the third quarter, with green lending making up about 20% of that figure at €1.7 billion.Meanwhile its customer accounts rose by €2 billion to €104.4 billion, up from €102.4 billion at the end of December.

It said this reflected higher loan volumes, increased interest rates and the slower than anticipated pace of deposit migration and associated interest expense, which it said it expects to evolve.

