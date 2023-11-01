AIB hikes income forecasts amid slow move by savers to higher-rate accounts

The bank now expects its net interest income (NII) to top €3.75 billion, some €150 million higher than its previous guidance, it said in a trading statement. It sees its net interest margin (NIM) – the difference between the average rates at which a bank funds itself and lends on to customers – coming in higher than 3 per cent, up from its previous forecast for a figure in excess of 2.9 per cent.Sherry Fitz doing business, falling energy bills, and being wary of online influencers‘Anyone who says money isn’t important to them is telling a porky pie!’

While AIB and the other main Irish banks have increased rates on certain deposit products to as much as 3 per cent in recent months following a series of European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes, about 95 per cent of household savings remain in on-demand – or overnight – accounts that are earning little or nothing. AIB indicated that it expects the migration to pick up.

AIB’s €29.5 billion of excess customer deposits that are resting in the Central Bank are currently earning a rate of 4 per cent, up from zero in July last year, before the ECB started to increase its rates in an effort to fight inflation.

New lending at AIB fell by 6 per cent over the course of the first nine months of the year to €8.5 billion, amid a declines in mortgage, commercial property, and UK activity. The Irish mortgage market last year had been fuelled by a spike in switching activity as homeowners sought to fix rates at a time of uncertainty about where ECB rates were headed.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: AIB warns consumers of ‘ghostbokering’ amid uptick in travel fraudCriminals are using sponsored ads and sophisticated websites to defraud people searching for cheap trips

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Bank issues alert over ghost broker travel scamCriminal targetting would-be holiday makers with sophisticated fraud, AIB says

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Sluggish demand results in manufacturing PMI hitting lowest level since JulyAIB’s Irish manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) decreased due to significant drop in demand

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: AIB upgrades profit outlook after “very strong” third quarterThe lender said it expects to deliver net interest income of €3.75bn this year and a net interest margin in excess of 3 per cent

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: ECB’s Ignazio Visco defends interest rate hikes as ‘enough but not too much’The ECB kept interest rates unchanged for the first time in more than a year last week, ending a series of 10 consecutive hikes

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Interest rate hikes spooking home buyers, report claimsMyhome.ie survey shows borrowing costs and supply concerns dragging on property market

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕