AIB hikes income forecasts amid slow move by savers to higher-rate accounts

The bank now expects its net interest income (NII) to top €3.75 billion, some €150 million higher than its previous guidance, it said in a trading statement. It sees its net interest margin (NIM) – the difference between the average rates at which a bank funds itself and lends on to customers – coming in higher than 3 per cent, up from its previous forecast for a figure in excess of 2.9 per cent.Sherry Fitz doing business, falling energy bills, and being wary of online influencers‘Anyone who says money isn’t important to them is telling a porky pie!’
While AIB and the other main Irish banks have increased rates on certain deposit products to as much as 3 per cent in recent months following a series of European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes, about 95 per cent of household savings remain in on-demand – or overnight – accounts that are earning little or nothing. AIB indicated that it expects the migration to pick up.
AIB’s €29.5 billion of excess customer deposits that are resting in the Central Bank are currently earning a rate of 4 per cent, up from zero in July last year, before the ECB started to increase its rates in an effort to fight inflation.
New lending at AIB fell by 6 per cent over the course of the first nine months of the year to €8.5 billion, amid a declines in mortgage, commercial property, and UK activity. The Irish mortgage market last year had been fuelled by a spike in switching activity as homeowners sought to fix rates at a time of uncertainty about where ECB rates were headed.
