AI named word of the year by Collins Dictionary

Collins said its wordsmiths analysed the Collins Corpus, a database that contains more than 20 billion words with written material from websites, newspapers, magazines and books published around the world.
"Use of the word as monitored through our Collins Corpus is always interesting and there was no question that this has also been the talking point of 2023," Mr Beecroft said. "Greedflation", meaning companies making profits during the cost-of-living crisis, and"Ulez", the ultra-low emission zone that penalises drivers of the most-polluting cars in London, were also mentioned.
This summer's Ashes series between England and Australia had many people talking about a style of cricket dubbed"Bazball", according to Collins.
