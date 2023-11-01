AI named word of the year by Collins Dictionary

Collins said its wordsmiths analysed the Collins Corpus, a database that contains more than 20 billion words with written material from websites, newspapers, magazines and books published around the world.

"Use of the word as monitored through our Collins Corpus is always interesting and there was no question that this has also been the talking point of 2023," Mr Beecroft said. "Greedflation", meaning companies making profits during the cost-of-living crisis, and"Ulez", the ultra-low emission zone that penalises drivers of the most-polluting cars in London, were also mentioned.

This summer's Ashes series between England and Australia had many people talking about a style of cricket dubbed"Bazball", according to Collins.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: – Frank McNally on the ancient origins of a slippery wordPatrick Kavanagh may not have used the word in his poetry, but Seamus Heaney did

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Lily Collins marries director boyfriend Charlie McDowell in lavish ceremonyLily Collins is married, the actress has revealed that she and director Charlie McDowell have officially tied the knot.

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: 'Castlehaven is a special place. If you don't play football, you're nearly the odd one out'Michael Hurley and Mark Collins reflect on Castlehaven’s club success.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Che Guevara’s lucky Irish cigar lighter among historical items up for auctionThe lighter bought at Shannon Airport during a chance visit will be auctioned alongside a remarkable array of items which includes the bible Michael Collins had with him when he was assassinated

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

TODAYFM: Flooding Continues As Storm Ciaran ApproachesAlan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather joined The Last Word ahead of the arrival of storm Ciaran, as flooding continues around the country.Catch the full chat ...

Source: TodayFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Fans fume over 'pathetic' rugby team of the year call after World CupThe 15 players were named on Sunday following the conclusion of the tournament in France

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕