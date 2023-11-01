AI Named Collins Dictionary's 2023 Word of the Year

' also saw a spike in usage in 2023, and refers to using social media to warn followers to avoid certain products or lifestyle choices.' also appears, which refers to"a style of test cricket in which the batting side plays in a highly aggressive manner".', which refers to an incident or event which is"essential to the formation of an individual’s character or identity”, also appears on the list of notable words for 2023.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTENEWS: AI named word of the year by Collins DictionaryThe abbreviation of artificial intelligence (AI) has been named the Collins Word of the Year for 2023, the dictionary publisher said.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: ‘AI’ named most notable word of 2023 by Collins dictionaryGreedflation, deinfluencing and nepo baby also identified as having become part of conversations

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: 'Castlehaven is a special place. If you don't play football, you're nearly the odd one out'Michael Hurley and Mark Collins reflect on Castlehaven’s club success.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: – Frank McNally on the ancient origins of a slippery wordPatrick Kavanagh may not have used the word in his poetry, but Seamus Heaney did

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Bruce Springsteen 2024: How to get tickets and venues he's playing in IrelandThe Boss is back in Ireland next year after breaking his seven year absence from the country with three RDS show earlier this year - with him confirming four 2024 concert dates

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

STELLARMAGAZINE: Here Are The STELLAR x essence cosmetics Young MUA Of The Year Final 3Here Are The STELLAR x essence cosmetics Young MUA Of The Year Final 3. The judges have been voting the past while...

Source: stellarmagazine | Read more ⮕