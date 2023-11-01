AI anxiety as computers get super smart

A two-day summit starting today in London will explore regulatory safeguards against AI risks such as those below.The success of ChatGPT from OpenAI has ignited debate about whether"generative AI" capable of quickly producing text, images and audio from simple commands in everyday language is a tremendous threat to jobs held by people.Generative AI, however, can take aim at white-collar jobs such as lawyers, doctors, teachers, journalists, and even computer programmers.

Boosters of such technology have invoked the notion of a universal basic income in which machines generate wealth that is shared with people freed of the burdens of work. Computer coders and writers followed suit, critiquing AI creators for"training" software on their work, enabling it to replicate their styles or skills without permission or compensation."That's what it trains on, a fraction of the huge output of humanity," OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman said at a conference in September.Fake news and deepfakes have been around for years but being able to easily crank it out using generative AI raises fears of rampant online deception.

Technology lets them copy a face or a voice, and thus trick people into falling for deceptions such as claims a loved one is in danger, for example. As with other technologies with the potential for good or evil, the main danger is posed by humans who wield it.

AI also has the potential to make it easier to create bioweapons; hack banks or power grids; run oppressive government surveillance, and more.Some industry players fear AI could become so smart that it could seize control from humans.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.