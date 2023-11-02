Ahead of his final game, Alan Mannus reflects on a glittering career

His honours include six League of Ireland titles, five Irish Leagues, four IFA Cups, and FAI Cup and a Scottish Cup, two Irish League Cups, two Setanta Cups, four County Antrim Shields and a President’s Cup.

Despite rumours last year that Mannus would retire, he decided to stay on another season, but long before the injury in Derry he was preparing to call it a day. “I’ve won the league with clubs and I’ve won cups but the one thing I missed out on was getting to the group stages, it was something that I wanted to do.”After 21 years in senior football, Mannus only recently went under the knife for the very first time. He suffered a dislocated and fractured finger on his right hand away to Derry City.

“I've been getting it injected before the game. It goes completely numb, I can go 100 percent, whereas in training I find myself pulling away a bit which you can't do. “The European games, I love them the most, playing against Del Piero, Ibrahimovic, Donnaruma. Who am I to ever get the chance to play against people like that?

“It was different for me, different league, different training, different people, different supporters, so I didn’t know how it would go, but I was never one to shy away from a challenge.“The way the supporters were with me, it was difficult the first few months coming in mid-season with a legend in Barry Murphy being there at the time.

“It was the last minute of the game. They would have won had it not been for that. We went on and won on penalties.

