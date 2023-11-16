Agriculture sector can meet carbon emissions targets with new feed options and better fertilisers

The agriculture sector can deliver its carbon emissions targets but new feed options and better fertilisers must be made widely available to enable farmers do their bit, according to the chair of Climate Change Advisory Council Marie Donnelly.

Three measures could deliver almost 50 per cent of reductions required by 2030 – a switch to protected urea as fertiliser, using a new feed to reduce emissions when livestock are kept indoors and diversification – she told a conference on climate change hosted by the Department of Agriculture on Wednesday. The sector has to reduce its emissions – mainly methane – by 25 per cent before the end of the decade

