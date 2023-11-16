Agents of Change: How Irish Design is Becoming a Global Force in Climate Action and Equality

Connecting to people and the planet is the key to unlocking change, says Charlotte Barker, CEO of the Institute of Designers Ireland, and designers are perfectly placed to be the joining force. Design is not only about objects and spaces, but also about purposeful change and innovation. In today's world, designers have a crucial role in leading change and overcoming challenges.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RSVPMAGAZİNE: Best Beauty Buys for ChristmasAs well as being a lovely present, gift sets are also a great way to save money on the products you love as they're usually at a lower price - we have amassed our top picks

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

RTENEWS: Irish citizens in Gaza may be allowed to exit into EgyptSome Irish citizens in Gaza are being notified that their names may be on the list allowed to exit into Egypt tomorrow through the Rafah crossing. Around 35-40 Irish citizens and their dependents have been trapped in the territory since the conflict escalated in recent weeks.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Irish family expected to leave Gaza as Tánaiste travels to the regionMary Lou McDonald: “Emily will have her ninth birthday on Friday. She should be celebrating that birthday with her.. family. Ireland must make every effort and use every political and diplomatic channel to secure Emily’s release and that of all hostages.”

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

RTENEWS: Irish citizens in Gaza may be allowed to exit through Rafah crossingSome Irish citizens in Gaza are being notified tonight that their names may be on the list allowed to exit into Egypt tomorrow through the Rafah crossing. Around 35-40 Irish citizens and their dependents have been trapped in the territory since the conflict escalated in recent weeks.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

RTEBUSİNESS: Irish Government approves €56m interim funding for RTÉTaoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that the Government has approved interim funding of €56 million for RTÉ, subject to conditions. This includes €16 million in interim funding along with €40 million next year.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more »

RTENEWS: Three more Irish citizens cross from Gaza into EgyptThe Tánaiste has said that three more Irish citizens have managed to cross from Gaza into Egypt. Micheál Martin said it was a lower number than hoped for due to "processing delays" but he believes it is likely most will get out via the Rafah crossing by Sunday.

Source: rtenews | Read more »