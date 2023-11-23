Ageism in the Workplace: Challenging Assumptions about Performance and Productivity

The last few years have brought huge changes to the world of work. Working from home and greater flexibility around when and where people do their jobs have transformed working life in a largely positive way. Yet when it comes to certain assumptions about work, nothing has changed. Top of the list is the notion that performance and productivity are related to age and that once someone hits a certain tally, their brain turns to mush. In fact, there’s a mountain of evidence to suggest otherwise.
For instance, research from the British Medical Association shows that only 5 per cent of people over the age of 65 show signs of cognitive impairment. That said, ageism persists in a classic clash between assumption and reality, and those doing the hiring and firing need to wise u
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »
Should you bring your politics to the workplace?The turmoil in the workplace over political views represents an extension of the growing politicisation of corporate life
Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »
Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »
Workplace fatalities drop to lowest number since 1989The Health and Safety Authority says last year (2022) saw the lowest number of workplace fatalities since 1989.
Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »
Call for workplace menstrual and menopausal policiesThe country's largest trade unions have called for employers and the Government to implement mandatory workplace menstrual and menopausal policies.
Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »