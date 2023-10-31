After ROG v Humphreys and Sexton v O'Gara, Ireland's next out-half is not a straight choice

Who will be Ireland’s next general? Well, we’re not sure yet. There are certainly candidates for the vacancy, but nobody has put forward a convincing case to be Sexton’s successor. Ronan O’Gara usurped David Humphreys. And was then usurped by Sexton. Both cases carried an air of inevitability about them as the emerging stars prevailed over time. The odds tend to favour the younger pups when older heads are going into decline. But there was still a fight for the jersey that drove both parties on and forced them to elevate. Each would have been lesser without the other raising the stakes.

It goes back even further to the war between Tony Ward and Ollie Campbell for 10 supremacy. Their hostilities reached the front page of the Evening Press in May 1979 when Campbell was picked to start ahead of Ward for the clash of Ireland and Australia in Brisbane.

In spite of their on-pitch conflict, O’Gara and Humphreys were quite friendly away from the battle field. They would often request to be roomed together while on international duty. James Crombie / INPHO Sexton and O'Gara during that infamous incident in the 2009 Heineken Cup semi-final at Croke Park. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Under then Ireland manager Declan Kidney, the dial switched over and back between the two until O’Gara’s retirement in 2013. By that stage, Sexton had already banked roughly four years of regular inclusion in the Ireland team, beginning with his debut against Fiji in 2009 before making his first Six Nations start the following year.

