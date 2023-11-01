Afghans return to Taliban rule as Pakistan moves to expel 1.7m

And recent daily returnee figures were three times higher than normal, Taliban refugee ministry spokesman Abdul Mutaleb Haqqani said on October 26th.Emirates pressure on UN echoes deepening Arab dismay at lack of ceasefire in GazaNear Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area – home to one of Pakistan’s largest Afghan settlements – a bus service operator named Azizullah said he had laid on extra services to cope with the exodus. Nearby, lines formed before competitor bus services headed to Afghanistan.

Reuters interviewed seven refugee families in Sohrab Goth, as well as four Taliban and Pakistani officials, community leaders, aid workers and advocates, who said Islamabad’s threat – and a subsequent rise in state-backed harassment – had torn families apart and pushed even Afghans with valid papers to leave.

Cash-strapped Pakistan, navigating record inflation and a tough International Monetary Fund bailout programme, also said undocumented migrants had drained its resources for decades. Afghan refugees gather around national database and registration authority vans for biometric verifications. Photograph: Farooq Naeem/AFP/Getty

Federal interior minister Sarfaraz Bugti warned that law enforcement agencies would start removing “illegal immigrants who have... no justification” for being in Pakistan after Tuesday. The UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Pakistan’s plans created “serious protection risks” for women and girls forced to leave. Restrictions in Afghanistan, especially on female NGO workers, have led to shrinking employment opportunities for women there.

