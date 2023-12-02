Affair with a Married Man

I have been seeing a married man for the past two years. I never meant to fall in love with someone else’s husband, it just happened. We met when I was going through a tough time at work, and he was very supportive. We meet up whenever we can, but it’s never easy, and never long enough. I have stayed with the relationship though, because he says he loves me and that he will leave his wife when his daughter, who is currently three, is old enough to understand what is going on.

He’s also said that he doesn’t love his wife and that they only got married when she fell pregnant. He’s still angry about it, because she’d told him that she was taking the pill, and they still have arguments about it apparently. READ MORE: I'm worried about my relationship with a male co-worker and haven't told my husband Anyway, although our time together is great, as I said, there’s never enough time and this is getting me down. Last week, I only saw him once and that was only a snatched cup of coffee and a cuddle — I can’t go on like thi





