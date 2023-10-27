Aer Lingus operating profit exceeded pre-Covid 2019 in third quarter

The peak summer performance culminated in the arrival of over 40,000 US visitors in August for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic game between Notre Dame and Navy.

The figure was up 41 per cent on the €139 million in generated in the third quarter of last year, and up 16 per cent on €169 million it made it the third quarter of 2019. Aer Lingus’ total revenue increased by 16 per cent, driving profit growth and operating margins of 25.5 per cent, despite cost headwinds. Capacity increased by 15 per cent across both long-haul and short-haul over the summer, with the largest long-haul schedule ever.Paddy Cosgrave’s undoing exposes Web Summit’s glaring contradictions

IAG said it has now secured wage agreements with most of its employee groups, including all Iberia teams and cabin crew at Aer Lingus, British Airways and Vueling. A spokeswoman for Aer Lingus said the airline’s performance was driven by “very strong demand” for travel through the summer. headtopics.com

“The positive financial performance in the quarter reflected strong demand for leisure travel on both short haul and long haul routes,” she said. That increased short haul capacity performed “very well” in the third quarter with Mediterranean sun destinations and destinations such as Northern Spain, Greek Islands and Croatia all in “high demand”.

