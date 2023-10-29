HEAD TOPICS

Aer Lingus is launching a MASSIVE sale with money off flights to the US

Aer Lingus has just announced that it is having a huge sale for Black Friday, and it's giving some moola off flights to the USA.

The 4-star airline confirmed that its giving €100 off round trips to San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle. However, if you want to head to the East Coast, the airline is offering €50 off round trips to New York, Boston, Newark, Hartford, Chicago, Orlando, Miami, Washington DC, Philadelphia and it also has an offer for Canada, with €50 off a round trip to Toronto.

The airline said: “Our Black Flyday deals are here! Right now you can enjoy huge savings on return flights to North America, with an amazing €100 off west coast flights and €50 off east coast flights. Don’t miss out.” headtopics.com

The offer launched today and is available until midnight on November 28 2018. The offer is for flights from January 8 until March 22, so if you want a big trip for the new year, you better start planning!

Ireland Headlines

