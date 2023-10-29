Aer Lingus is launching a MASSIVE sale with money off flights to the US

Aer Lingus has just announced that it is having a huge sale for Black Friday, and it’s giving some moola off flights to the USA.

The 4-star airline confirmed that its giving €100 off round trips to San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle. However, if you want to head to the East Coast, the airline is offering €50 off round trips to New York, Boston, Newark, Hartford, Chicago, Orlando, Miami, Washington DC, Philadelphia and it also has an offer for Canada, with €50 off a round trip to Toronto.

The airline said: “Our Black Flyday deals are here! Right now you can enjoy huge savings on return flights to North America, with an amazing €100 off west coast flights and €50 off east coast flights. Don’t miss out.” headtopics.com

The offer launched today and is available until midnight on November 28 2018. The offer is for flights from January 8 until March 22, so if you want a big trip for the new year, you better start planning!Feature-homepage‘This life is different’ – Saoirse Ruane’s mum shares positive updatePeople believe Gypsy Rose Blanchard never should’ve been sent to prison

Airlines press Gatwick airport to improve performance to avoid winter flight disruptionsAer Lingus and Ryanair both fly to Gatwick, the UK’s second biggest airport Read more ⮕

Aer Lingus boss warns Dublin Airport passenger cap a ‘national interest issue’Lynne Embleton criticises DAA for failing to resolve problem and says it could consider moving routes to Manchester as airline posts strong results Read more ⮕

'Maxed-out’ Dublin Airport to stymie airlines’ growth in 2024Aer Lingus boss warns DAA’s failure to address 32 million passengers cap will damage national interest Read more ⮕

The black biker jacket of your dreams is reduced to €45 in the River Island saleThe black biker jacket of your dreams is reduced to €45 in the River Island sale. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Orange Is The New Black Trailer Is Here And People Are Confused And UpsetThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Bushmills announce the latest event in their Black Bush Stories series (and it’s definitely unique)The website for Irish women Read more ⮕