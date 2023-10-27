Aer Lingus CEO frustrated by passenger cap in Dublin

The chief executive of Aer Lingus has said it is"completely unacceptable" that Dublin Airport is asking the airline to consider reducing the number of"ad-hoc" flights it operates into and out of the airport next year, so that the airport can comply with its passenger cap.

The airline boss said the airport operator, daa, has engaged in conversations about Aer Lingus reducing its ad-hoc flights next year. "So we don't find it acceptable at all that we would be asked to curtail from 2% of our flying at the same time as the airport encouraging and marketing themselves at various routes conferences," Ms Embleton said on a conference call with journalists following the publication of third quarter financial results for the airline's parent, IAG.

"Yes, we've got our UK base and…it's made a profit and …that's an option for growth as well," she said."These ad hoc movements is an issue that needs to be resolved.""The airport spent €320 million on a new runway and we're not able to fly as much as we should be able to fly with that," she said. headtopics.com

Parent IAG today reported better-than-expected record profits on robust summer travel demand but warned of risks of political and macroeconomic uncertainties. It said it was also experiencing increased seasonality in the business and continuing high fuel prices.

Aer Lingus increased its capacity on short haul routes during the third quarter by 14% compared to the same time last year. Aer Lingus European city routes also performed well, with strong demand including transatlantic customers seeking connectivity between North America and Europe, it added.It said that transatlantic routes and frequency were expanded to meet increased North American passenger demand for both Irish and European destinations, underpinning its Dublin hub strategy. headtopics.com

