Addison Rae temporarily banned from TikTok

Social media star Addison Rae, who had amassed over 82 million followers on TikTok, has been banned from the app due to “multiple violations of community guidelines”.Rae – full name Addison Rae Easterling – shared the news on Twitter alongside a screenshot of the reasoning provided by the platform.
“Time to get a job,” read the caption, with the image itself reading that due to “multiple violations” of the platform’s ‘Community Guidelines’, she was permanently banned.But as of Friday, Rae is back up and running again on the app, leaving many to question why the ban was lifted, leaving many to wonder how the lift came about.
Rae recently starred in an adaption of the 90's classic She's all that, where the roles were reversed and it was the man who got the makeover. Though the original is widely considered as a cult classic, the remake genuinely named 'He's all that' was not well received.
The film currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 31 per cent, with one review reading: “This is why you don’t cast influencers in films.”“On straight TikTok, you can be an okay dancer with an expressive face, and one year later, you get a beauty brand, a publicist-concocted friendship with a Kardashian, and the starring role in the gender-swapped Netflix adaptation of She’s All That,” she wrote.