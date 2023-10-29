Adare Manor and Dromoland Castle named as best hotels in Europe

Co. Limerick’s Adare Manor and Co. Clare’s Dromoland Castle have been named as the best hotels in Europe, according to Condé Nast Traveler.
The luxury travel magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2019 were released this week, revealing the two Irish hotels as the top spots to visit in the continent. Ireland was also listed as one of the top 20 countries to visit in the world for 2020, coming in at a respectable number 18.
The awards take place every year in a bid to understand the public’s travel habits, as well as their favourite luxury hotels and resorts to spend a bit of time and drop a bit of cash.We are honoured to share that Adare Manor has been named the #1 Resort in Europe and #5 Resort in the World at the @cntraveler Readers Choice Awards 2019! Thank you to all our guests and followers who voted for us as one of your favourite travel experiences. headtopics.com
Adare Manor, coming fifth in the worldwide rankings for best hotels, is described by the publication as a “delicious mix of old and new.” “While retaining an old-school, aristocratic vibe, Adare’s fanciful gargoyles, genuinely warm staff, grand and intimate spaces, and super-comfortable rooms make it somewhere uniquely and unabashedly the Ireland of right now—with golf and falconry to boot.
“You’ll feel like you’re traveling back in time as you make the drive from the estate gates down a winding lane, past forest thickets and a vast lake, to catch the first glimpse of stone towers and turrets,” they say. headtopics.com
Dublin’s The Westbury Hotel also features on the list, as does Co. Laois’s Ballyfin country-house hotel.