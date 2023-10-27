Actress and Husband Welcome Baby Boy

Our baby boy is finally here! Booker Jombe Parker.

Born joyously at home yesterdayThandie and Ol tied the knot back in 1998 and already have two daughters, 13-year-old Ripley and eight-year-old Nico.

