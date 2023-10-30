Actor And Wife Welcome Baby Number Two

Vince Vaughn and his wife Kyla Weber have welcomed their second baby into the world… and it’s a boy.In honour of Vince’s father, they have named the boy Vernon Lindsay Vaughn.

Vince and Kyla tied the knot back in 2010. The pair are already parents to Locklyn, their daughter who will turn 3 this year. The star confirmed the news that his wife was expecting on the Ellen DeGeneres show in April of this year.

A friend told People magazine: “The whole family is so excited to welcome this sweet boy into the world. I am sure Vince will have Vernon out on the ball field in no time.” Vaughn commented after the birth of his daughter: “I feel so grateful. You know, my wife’s so great. But I gotta tell you. Just the minute they come out, so beautiful and just so sweet – I was just so glad that everyone was healthy. headtopics.com

