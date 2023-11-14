Accusations of "double standards" for not referring Israel to ICC

The Government has been accused of "double standards" for not referring Israel to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Sinn Féin tabled a Private Members' Motion in the Dáil this evening as the conflict in the Middle East continues. Deputy Matt Carthy opened the debate by quoting from two recent accounts given by doctors based in Gaza, and described a rise in the number of children being classified as WCNSF - wounded child, no surviving family.
He urged the Government to refer Israel to the International Criminal Court "in response to cries from Gaza". Mr Carthy said his party’s motion "sets out simply that Ireland should use our voice by referring these heinous acts to the International Criminal Court". He attacked a counter motion from the Government, saying it "doesn’t set out a single argument as to why it can’t make this referral, only the excuses as to why it won’t". The counter motion, in the name of Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin, condemns the attack by Hamas on the people of Israel on 7 Octobe
Ireland Headlines
