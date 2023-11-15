Accountability Issues in Apartment Management

I own an apartment in a twin block of about 29 units. My unit is one of about 14 apartments with a common-entrance main door. Eighty-five per cent of the apartments are investor-owned while elderly people occupy the balance. Having spoken with some people who rent their apartments, they inform me of their reluctance to discuss negative issues with their landlords as it potentially jeopardises their tenancies.

An example of this would be when, last summer, the main door was left open with a broken lock for more than two months. Obviously, such an event impaired the personal security of occupiers. There is a multitude of negative issues pertaining to the owners’ management company’s (OMC) performance, which I do not wish to elaborate on. My question is: who is the OMC answerable to other than the owner-occupiers who are automatically members of the OMC? Would it be the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC)? Is there an ombudsperson? Both the OMC and management company do not seem accountable, and the registered office of the OMC is the management compan

