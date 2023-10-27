Abuse survivor Mark Ryan remembered with ‘deep, deep gratitude’

The late Mark Ryan and his brother David “showed enormous courage” in speaking out about the sexual abuse they suffered, Minister for Education Norma Foley has said. “Their bravery has shone a light into a dark corner and has helped forge a path for others to come forward. That pathway forward is now part of Mark’s rich, rich legacy,” she said.

The Minister was speaking at a memorial service in Dublin for Mr Ryan, who died suddenly at his home in London on September 21st last. He was 62. His funeral service took place in London on October 20th, with the memorial service, conducted by Catherine McWade, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dublin’s Booterstown on Friday afternoon.

“In my meetings and conversations with him I was always, always struck by his genuine warmth, his kind heartedness and his enormous sense of compassion,” Ms Foley said. “I will remember him with enormous fondness and deep, deep gratitude for his graciousness, his selflessness and his leadership.”documentary broadcast last November. Both brothers outlined how they had been sexually abused at the Spiritan-run Blackrock College campus in the 1970s. headtopics.com

He got to see “many other past pupils come forward along with those in other schools. He got to see the school and the Spiritans respond. He got to see the story pursued by our colleagues in RTÉ and in the print media. He got to see a swift response from the Minister and her colleagues and he got to see the outpouring of love and support from across the country. Mark can have been in no doubt that he did make a difference.”Mark, he said “was different all right.

Another friend, Peter Gaughan, said Mark “refused to be beaten by the obstacles he encountered over the years. Despite his own trauma he found his own voice and enabled others to find theirs. That took immense courage and is a measure of the person I knew.”expressed his gratitude for the privilege of being at the service. “It always struck me when listening to Mark that what motivated him was not anger or rage, what motivated him was a deep sense of justice,” he said. headtopics.com

